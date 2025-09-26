Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.40 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 269.50 ($3.60). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.58), with a volume of 74,275 shares trading hands.

TET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Treatt to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 350 to GBX 260 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 200 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 256.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.40. The company has a market capitalization of £157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,455.83 and a beta of 1.02.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

