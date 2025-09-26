True North Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

True North Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,537,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $7,789,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.