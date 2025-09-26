TSE:DSV FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Discovery Silver in a report released on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Discovery Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Discovery Silver Stock Up 2.1%

TSE:DSV opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.17.

Insider Activity

Discovery Silver Company Profile

In other news, Director Eric Sprott sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total transaction of C$6,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,045,498 shares in the company, valued at C$403,891,110.72. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total value of C$6,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,045,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,891,110.72. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,146,000 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

