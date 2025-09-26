U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $162,127,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

