Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $4.66. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,049,103 shares changing hands.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 18.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

