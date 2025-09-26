UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.40.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

