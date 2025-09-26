USA Rare Earth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:USAR)

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 26,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 18,343 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $32,946,621.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

USAR stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77. USA Rare Earth has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Featured Stories

