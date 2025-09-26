Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s Largest Position

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 16.1% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

