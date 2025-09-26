Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.