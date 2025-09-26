Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $474.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

