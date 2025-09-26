Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.40 and a 200-day moving average of $419.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

