Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Position Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

