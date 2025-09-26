Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Rebalance LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
