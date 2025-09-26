Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Rebalance LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.