Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stake Raised by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.