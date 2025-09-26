Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

