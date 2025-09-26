Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VO opened at $289.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

