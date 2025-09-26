Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $288.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

