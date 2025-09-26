Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stock Position Boosted by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after buying an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $288.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

