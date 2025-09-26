Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

