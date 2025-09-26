Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

