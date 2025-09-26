Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,393,000 after acquiring an additional 195,252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

