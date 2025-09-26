Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Holdings Boosted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%
VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
