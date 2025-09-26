Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Holdings Boosted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.