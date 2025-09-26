Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after buying an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.