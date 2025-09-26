Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $295.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $306.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.