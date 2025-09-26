Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.33.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
