Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.33. The company has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

