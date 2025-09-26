Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 380,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

