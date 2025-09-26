Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.41 and a 200-day moving average of $295.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

