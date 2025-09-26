Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

