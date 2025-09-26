Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.