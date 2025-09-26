Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

