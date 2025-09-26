Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.27. The company has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

