Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.27. The company has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.