Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

