Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Tenret Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $187.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

