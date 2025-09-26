Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Trimmed by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

