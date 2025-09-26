Verum Partners LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Verum Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $661.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $670.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.07 and a 200 day moving average of $602.31. The stock has a market cap of $666.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

