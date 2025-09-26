Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 7,823 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PRA Group worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $25.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PRA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRAA

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.