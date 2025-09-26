Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises 0.6% of Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% in the second quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 70.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $64.33 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

