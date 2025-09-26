William Blair Estimates AutoZone FY2027 Earnings

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $180.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 price objective (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,538.21.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,131.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,069.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,812.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

