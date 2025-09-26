WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Insider Simon Bullock Buys 25,000 Shares

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bullock bought 25,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 per share, for a total transaction of £3,750.

WizzFinancial Stock Down 3.1%

FIN stock opened at GBX 15.50 on Friday. WizzFinancial has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The company has a market cap of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of 933.73 and a beta of 1.62.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) EPS for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 129.74%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

