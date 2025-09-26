Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NYSE VLO opened at $174.62 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $176.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $827,390,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

