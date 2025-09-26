Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for BIO Earnings

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

BIO opened at $270.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $22,862,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

