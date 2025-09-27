15,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 516,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.19 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749,348. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $28,464.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 231,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,506,629.40. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,205 shares of company stock worth $14,919,283 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

