16,018 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

