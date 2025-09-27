17,648 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $88.41 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

