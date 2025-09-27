1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 163,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 872,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,538,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPYV opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.