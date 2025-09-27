1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $31.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $205.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

