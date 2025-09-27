1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $717,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $48.21 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

