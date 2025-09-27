1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $330.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.89. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.